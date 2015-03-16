Kanye West tweets nude photos of Kim Kardashian to express his love for her | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

To quote Carly Rae Jepsen: Kanye West really, really, really, really loves his wife, Kim Kardashian.

West, 37, took to Twitter to show how much he loves Kardashian, 34, and how proud he is of her for 10 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

And what better way to show you love someone than posting eight nude photos of that person with the caption “SWISH?!”

The first photo he tweeted of Kardashian said “Congrats baby on 30 million Twitter followers,” followed by a second photo with the caption, “Congrats baby on the show premiere last night.” The third photo’s caption simply stated, “I’m so lucky.” The following photos all had the caption “SWISH.”

Ah, true love, indeed. I can only hope that I find this someday!

Does this qualifying as breaking the Internet?