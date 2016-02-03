Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa call an end to Twitter feud | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Where’s the beef? It’s no longer between rappers Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, who have ended the Twitter feud that erupted last week.

After announcing Tuesday that he had accepted West’s apology for what appeared to be a misunderstanding, Khalifa told DJ Whoo Kid on the Sirius XM radio show “The Whoolywood Shuffle” Wednesday that, “I would never go out of my way to disrespect anybody.” The initials “KK” he had tweeted in a since-deleted post were not a reference to West’s wife, reality-TV star Kim Kardashian, he said, but rather to marijuana — specifically, as he previously explained to Angie Martinez on her namesake WWPR-FM/Power 105.1 radio show, his own medicinal brand, Khalifa Kush.

Khalifa, 28, had announced on her show Tuesday that Kanye had “apologized, and I accept his apology. And everything’s all good. Ain’t no animosity.” He said he was surprised by the level of vitriol West, 38, had leveled, “but it’s cool. Like, everything’s cool. We spoke; it’s all good.”

The rapprochement, he said, “was just meant to be. … So the social-media thing was one thing, but the reality of the situation is we spoke and it’s all good.”

He told DJ Whoo Kid he had not initiated a call to West but that their conversation came about through “a lot of mutual friends.”

West, without mentioning an apology, had tweeted on Tuesday that, “Me and Wiz spoke yesterday. Great convo. All positive.”

The social-media contretemps began after West announced he was changing the title of his upcoming album from “Swish” to “Waves.” Khalifa tweeted that the “wave” concept is associated with the incarcerated rap legend Max B, who referred to himself as the Silver Surfer riding the waves of the cool and influential, and whose catchphrase was “Who’s the waviest?” The incident escalated from there.

Khalifa allowed it might spur the sales of their albums, with his own new recording coming out Friday and West’s dropping on Feb. 11. “I think they help,” he told Martinez of rapper feuds. “It’s entertainment.”