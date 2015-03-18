Kate Middleton reveals due date of second Royal Baby | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Royal Family fanatics, we have some exciting news!

The Duchess of Cambridge, aka the lovely Kate Middleton, 33, announced at a charity engagement at a children’s center in London yesterday that she is expecting her second royal baby “mid-to-end of April.”

While previously she and Prince William had said they would welcome their baby in April, they did not give an exact date.

A volunteer at the charity event told Hello magazine that she spoke to Middleton, who is now eight months pregnant, and asked her when she was due. Middleton told her, “I’m due mid-April, to the end of April.”

She was also overheard saying, “Not long to go now.”

Let the countdown begin!