Kate Winslet explains meaning behind son's unusual name, Bear Blaze | amNewYork

Kate Winslet has revealed the meaning behind her new son’s grizzly and fiery name: Bear Blaze.

“We settled on Bear quite early on,” the “Divergent” star said on Tuesday’s episode of “Ellen.” “A friend of mine when I was younger was nicknamed Bear and I just had always really loved it. And he was very much a bear. He was everyone’s shoulder to cry on, he was a big bear hug, he was a great figure in my life and I just had always remembered him and so that’s where it came from.

The 14-week-old’s middle name, Blaze, came from the fact that she and husband Ned Rocknroll “met in a house fire, basically,” said Winslet, referring to the blaze that claimed Rocknroll’s uncle Richard Branson’s Virgin Islands home in 2011.

“The house burned down and we survived,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “But we wanted something of the fire and so Blaze was the name that we came up with. Bear Blaze.”

Winslet, 38, has two older children with exes Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes.