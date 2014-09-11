Katie Holmes to make directorial debut | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Katie Holmes can now add director to her resume.

The actress and ex-wife of Tom Cruise is set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming movie “All We Had,” producers announced on Thursday. Holmes is also starring in and producing the movie.

The film is an adaptation of artist Annie Weatherwax’s debut novel about a mother and daughter living on the edge of poverty in small-town America.

Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal is producing alongside Holmes and Berry Welsh, while Josh Boone, who directed “The Fault in Our Stars,” is writing the script.

“I am very excited and honored to be collaborating with Jane and Josh on this project and look so forward to bringing Annie’s incredible characters to the screen, Holmes, 35, said in a statement.

The film is in development.