Katie Holmes to star as NYC socialite in ABC pilot | amNewYork

Katie Holmes to star as NYC socialite in ABC pilot

Katie Holmes is going back to her TV roots.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” starlet will play a Manhattan socialite in an upcoming ABC pilot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of the juicy drama will revolve around Holmes’ “Audrey Hepburn-esque” character, Ann, and another socialite, according to THR. Rufus Sewell is slated to play Holmes’ TV hubby.

Richard LaGravenese is an executive producer and writer of the show.

Holmes, 35, lives in Chelsea with her 7-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, whose papa is Holmes’ ex-hubby Tom Cruise.

