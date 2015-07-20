Katie Lee talks East End eats at Dan's Taste of Two Forks | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was a foodie’s feast at Dan’s Taste of Two Forks in Bridgehampton Saturday night.

Hamptonites, including celebrity chefs and the evening’s hosts Michael Symon and Katie Lee, sampled the best East End eats. Katie has literally written the book on Hamptons cooking, titled “Endless Summer,” and signed copies mid-tent for her Food Network fans.

“I feel so lucky to call the east end home year round,” Lee said. “To get to come out and celebrate the great food we have in this area, it’s such a treat.”

“We have the greatest farmers, of the land of, the sea… so you can really eat farm to table here,” she added. “That’s such a trend, but it’s just a way of life here.”

When she’s not on the set of her Food Network show “The Kitchen” (which begins shooting again next month), she’s in her Hamptons kitchen.

“I have a great outdoor kitchen,” she said, and she often fires up the pizza oven for friends.

But does she always have to play hostess, or do you ever get a break?

“I love it when somebody invites me to their house for dinner, then I don’t have to do dishes,” she said. “That’s the worst part!”