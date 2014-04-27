Katy Perry and Diplo flaunt romance in NYC | amNewYork

Quantcast
Katy Perry and Diplo flaunt romance in NYC

Katy Perry and Diplo flaunt romance in NYC

Katy Perry is showing off her new romance around town.

After making an appearance with DJ beau Diplo at the Coachella music festival earlier this month, the pair recently spent a cozy night out in NYC.

The 29-year-old songstress and the 35-year-old music producer hit up the “Amazing Spider-Man 2” premiere party at Skylight Moynihan Station, alongside the flick’s stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

“Katy Perry and Diplo were there acting affectionate and were very into each other,” a partygoer told us.

Perry and on-again, off-again boyfriend John Mayer ended their relationship two months ago.

