Quantcast
Katy Perry demands healthy food at New Year's concert | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Katy Perry demands healthy food at New Year’s concert

By
0
comments
Posted on

Katy Perry sure likes to veg out.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The pop star demanded a whole lotta fruits and veggies backstage during her New Year’s Eve concert at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.com.

According to TMZ, Perry demanded fresh vegetables — including spinach, broccoli, celery, beets, carrots and kale — "at all times" and two large baskets of fruit, including one that contained tropical fruits.

She also specified that all meals "must be low-fat and health-conscious" and not contain MSG, and that there must be a vegetarian option for dinner, plus quinoa or couscous.

Her dressing room demands were similar, but added a few items, including freshly made guacamole and dried figs

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC