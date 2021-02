Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Despite the smiles at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party Sunday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romance has apparently wilted.

The pair’s representatives released a joint statement Tuesday evening in a bid to get ahead of the gossip mags. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the statement read.

Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, dated for a little over a year.