Quantcast
Kelly Bensimon celebrating debut fragrance in New York | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Kelly Bensimon celebrating debut fragrance in New York

By
0
comments
Posted on

Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s latest project is simply scent-sational.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The former “Real Housewives” star — and amNewYork columnist — is celebrating her debut fragrance “In The Spirit Of” at a public event at Letarte Madison Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

“I’ve always been obsessed with fragrance since I lived in Paris as a model,” Bensimon told us. “I wanted to create a fragrance that has warmth and sexiness so we added honeysuckle, tuberose, vanilla, and musk, and a little lemon to create a warm sexy smell that was layered and modern.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC