Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid at Chanel in Paris | amNewYork

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid at Chanel in Paris

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid at Chanel in Paris

The Hollywood model squad has made it to the top.

Gigi Hadid strutted the catwalk with sister Bella Hadid and BFF Kendall Jenner in Paris on Tuesday, at fashion’s most prestigious runway show — Chanel Haute Couture.

Jenner, 20, has been the darling of Chanel’s head designer and creative director Karl Lagerfeld of late, closing last year’s haute couture show in a bridal suit.

While siblings Gigi, 20, and Bella, 19, have walked for the fashion house’s ready-to-wear line in the past, this is the pair’s first couture appearance for the label.

“So honored to walk for Chanel Couture today,” Bella posted on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you Karl, @aurelieduclos & #virginieviard … So so much love, what a beautiful show.”

Gigi likewise expressed her gratitude on Instagram, posting: “The detail of @chanelofficial couture is genuinely moving. Such a beautiful show to be a part of! Thank you @karllagerfeld & the whole team x”

