Kesha shines on first red carpet since leaving rehab | amNewYork

Lookin’ good, Kesha!

The pop star made her post-rehab red carpet debut on Saturday night, stepping out for the first time since getting treatment for her eating disorder.

Wearing a semi-sheer, shimmering gown and a multicolor hairstyle, the 27-year-old glowed at the Humane Society of the United States’ 60th anniversary gala in Los Angeles.

Kesha, who recently dropped the $ symbol from her name, left rehab at the beginning of March after a two-month stay in a Chicago-area facility.

“Happy to be back! Feeling healthy & working on tons of new music,” she tweeted on March 6. “I can’t thank my fans enough for all the love & support u have given me.”

In January, the singer — who initially planned to stay in treatment for a month — said she’s “a crusader for being yourself and loving yourself, but I’ve found it hard to practice.”

“I’ll be unavailable for the next 30 days, seeking treatment for my eating disorder … to learn to love myself again, exactly as I am,” she said in a statement at the time.