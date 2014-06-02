Khloe Kardashian brings French Montana on double date with sister Kourtney | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Things appear to be heating up between Khloe Kardashian and new beau French Montana.

Even though she didn’t bring the rapper to sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding in late May, Khloe went on a double date with French and another one of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, and boyfriend Scott Disick at Phillippe Chow on Saturday night.

“The whole double date feeling was totally in the air,” a restaurangoer told us. “Pulling out chairs, men ordering for the table, the works.”

“Really cute vibe,” the spy added of the group, who arrived around 10 p.m.

The foursome shared dishes including chicken satay, lettuce wraps and lobster.