Quantcast
Khloe Kardashian brings French Montana on double date with sister Kourtney | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian brings French Montana on double date with sister Kourtney

By
0
comments
Posted on

Things appear to be heating up between Khloe Kardashian and new beau French Montana.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Even though she didn’t bring the rapper to sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding in late May, Khloe went on a double date with French and another one of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, and boyfriend Scott Disick at Phillippe Chow on Saturday night.

“The whole double date feeling was totally in the air,” a restaurangoer told us. “Pulling out chairs, men ordering for the table, the works.”

“Really cute vibe,” the spy added of the group, who arrived around 10 p.m.

The foursome shared dishes including chicken satay, lettuce wraps and lobster.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC