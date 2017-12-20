Khloé Kardashian is going to be a mom.

The reality TV star posted a photo to Instagram of boyfriend Tristan Thompson, of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, cradling her bump, writing, in part, “I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.”

This is the first child for Kardashian. Thompson has a son born in December 2016 from a previous relationship.

Several news outlets reported the pregnancy in September, but there was no confirmation from Kardashian or her representative.

Kylie Jenner was reported to be expecting a baby with her boyfriend of six months, rapper Travis Scott in September as well.

Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are also reported to be expecting their third child via a surrogate, due to be born next year, People Magazine reported in September.

With Reuters