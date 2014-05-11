Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate Mother's Day | amNewYork

Quantcast
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian’s first Mother’s Day is one she’s sure to remember.  

Fiancé Kanye West surprised the new mom with a wall of roses, hydrangeas and peonies, according to an Instagram post Kardashian shared of the lavish gift.

The reality star also shared a snapshot of a sweet moment between her and baby North West. “This little girl has changed my world in more ways than I ever could have imagined,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian kicked off the weekend by celebrating with friends and family at a Parisian-themed bridal shower on Saturday.

Details of the impending nuptials have been largely kept under wraps, but some are slowly leaking. On Friday, Us Weekly shared the gray-and-gold invitation to the couple’s wedding, which is occurring on May 24 at an undisclosed location in Paris. According to the magazine, around 100 people were invited.

