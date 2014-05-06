Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not married yet | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t a married couple just yet.

Despite recent reports to the contrary, Kardashian told Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley that she can’t quite be called Mrs. West.

“It’s still Kim. Mrs. West soon,” she told Talley at Monday’s swanky Met Gala.

Rumor had it that the pair had already tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles, ahead of their lavish wedding in Paris later this month.

Talley also asked Kardashian about her wedding gown, which she said “has been chosen.” When asked for details, Karadashian only said: “You’ll see.”

The 33-year-old reality star and the 36-year-old rapper, whose daughter North West turns 1 year old next month, got engaged in October.