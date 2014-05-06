Quantcast
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not married yet | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not married yet

By
0
comments
Posted on

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t a married couple just yet.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Despite recent reports to the contrary, Kardashian told Vogue’s Andre Leon Talley that she can’t quite be called Mrs. West.

“It’s still Kim. Mrs. West soon,” she told Talley at Monday’s swanky Met Gala.

Rumor had it that the pair had already tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles, ahead of their lavish wedding in Paris later this month.

Talley also asked Kardashian about her wedding gown, which she said “has been chosen.” When asked for details, Karadashian only said: “You’ll see.”

The 33-year-old reality star and the 36-year-old rapper, whose daughter North West turns 1 year old next month, got engaged in October.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC