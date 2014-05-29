Kim Kardashian and Kanye West trying for more kids? | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The ink has barely dried on their marriage license, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may already be planning to expand their family.

The couple, whose daughter North West turns 1 next month, “both want more kids,” a source told People magazine.

“Kanye would have already been trying for another, but Kim just wanted to get back to feeling like herself again first,” the insider said. “But more kids are definitely in the plan.”

The 33-year-old reality star and the 36-year-old rapper got married in a lavish wedding in Florence, Italy, over Memorial Day weekend.