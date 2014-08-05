Kim Kardashian goes on Twitter rant about losing baby weight | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kim Kardashian may be showing off her body a lately in curve-hugging, cleavage-baring clothes, but that doesn’t mean she’s at her ideal weight.

The reality star went on a Twitter rant on Tuesday, dishing about her struggle to drop pounds since giving birth to daughter North West a year ago.

“Off to an intense workout,” Kardashian wrote. “Can’t seem to shake this last 15-20 lbs of baby weight. no more excuses. my baby is 1 years old! UGH.”

“I’m not gonna call it baby weight bc thats an excuse. i just gained weight & that’s it. why is it so much harder to lose after baby though!!” she continued.

Kardashian, 33, also called her famous hips and behind “huge“: “Do any of u moms see their bodies just not the same? a different shape? ughhhh my hips & butt are huge now! they were big to begin with!”

“Just need to get down to my weight a few years ago. Not gonna complain anymore. Starting diet TODAY! No carbs. crazy workouts. Whos with me?” she added.

After giving birth, Kardashian, who is married to rapper Kanye West, went on the Atkins Diet to lose weight. She’s also been spotted working out at Barry’s Bootcamp in TriBeCa and the Hamptons.