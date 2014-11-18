Kim Kardashian: I love my naked photos | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kim Kardashian’s butt is spreading to the rest of the world.

The reality TV star appeared on Australian talk show “The Project” yesterday and continued the never-ending conversation about her Paper magazine photo shoot.

Kim explained that she wasn’t aiming to be a role model: “I’m never one to preach, but I felt really positive and really good about myself. I love the photos, I did it for me, I hope other people like them,” said the 34-year-old.

The show’s host, Rove McManus, then asked Kim if the Champagne glass balanced on her rear was a product of Photoshop, or raw talent, to which she responded without really answering the question.

“My back hurt for about a week after that shoot … I used muscles … [Jean-Paul Goude] has an art of posing you and it was definitely not comfortable,” she said.

Actually, her response perfectly answers the question.