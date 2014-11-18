Kim Kardashian: I love my naked photos | amNewYork

Kim Kardashian’s butt is spreading to the rest of the world.
The reality TV star appeared on Australian talk show “The Project” yesterday and continued the never-ending conversation about her Paper magazine photo shoot.
Kim explained that she wasn’t aiming to be a role model: “I’m never one to preach, but I felt really positive and really good about myself. I love the photos, I did it for me, I hope other people like them,” said the 34-year-old.
The show’s host, Rove McManus, then asked Kim if the Champagne glass balanced on her rear was a product of Photoshop, or raw talent, to which she responded without really answering the question.
“My back hurt for about a week after that shoot … I used muscles … [Jean-Paul Goude] has an art of posing you and it was definitely not comfortable,” she said.
Actually, her response perfectly answers the question.