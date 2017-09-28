Kim Kardashian in 'Keeping Up' trailer: 'We're having a baby' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There’s at least one new addition to the Kardashian clan on the way.

Kim Kardashian confirmed she’s expecting a baby with Kanye West in the trailer for season 14 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Thursday.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kim asks Khloe. “The person’s pregnant?” Khloe says.

The reality TV star’s response: “We’re having a baby!”

Did Kim really spill the news to her sis via phone? Apparently. The exchange went down while Kim was FaceTiming in bed. Multiple media outlets, including E! News of the reality show’s network, confirmed the news.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Kim and Kanye were expecting their third child together via surrogate after facing complications during her first two pregnancies. Kim and Kanye are the parents of North, 4, and Saint, 1. No news yet on whether or not they’ll be joined by a baby brother or sister, but the teaser trailer leaves room for Kim to expand on details during the episode.

Her two sisters, Khloe and Kylie, are also rumored to be expecting their first children, but neither have confirmed the news.