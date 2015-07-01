Ahoy! New 'Rolling Stone' stars nautically-clad Kim Kardashian | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam, you can’t escape pictures of Kim Kardashian’s face.

The All American girl is here to star in your Independence Day reading!

Just in time for Fourth of July, Kardashian tweeted a red, white and blue ‘Rolling Stone’ cover starring none other than the social media celebrity herself.

Kardashian shared the new cover after a series of selfies posted the evening before.

Rolling Stone’s star-spangled cover was shot by controversial celebrity photographer Terry Richardson but perhaps more shockingly, she’s modeling a $34 top from Guess. A two-digit price tag on a Kardashian wardrobe piece… Unheard of!

Rolling Stone’s July 16-30th issue promises “Kim! Inside Her Real World!” Granted the realness presented in the seemingly airbrushed cover, plus the sailor hat — who knew Kimmy was so nautical –we’re not really sure what to expect from the article… Probably more selfies.

An online preview includes Kardashian discussing her interracial relationships, seeing Caitlyn Jenner in women’s clothing years before she came out and Kim’s personal views on feminism.

“I’ve never really been one on labels, and I don’t like to push my view,” Kardashian told Rolling Stone. “I think you would call me a feminist.”

It’s unclear what Kardashian would call herself but we can think of plenty of labels she’s proud to wear. Like Chanel.

The magazine hits stands on Friday, July 3.