Kim Kardashian on breech pregnancy: 'This whole delivery gives me anxiety' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kim Kardashian’s baby is breech, she revealed Tuesday.

The reality star wrote on her subscription-based website and app that she has been trying a number of things to get her son to turn from the upward position. She also explained that she may not have a C-section, since her doctor Paul Crane is one of few who still deliver breech babies.

“I found it very interesting that I do have this option to deliver a breech baby as opposed to just jumping into a C-section. Obviously, if it’s an emergency and for the safety of my son, I will get a C-section — but if I don’t need one, I’d rather not,” she wrote.

Kardashian said she’s employing a variety of methods to get the baby to turn, including “intensive chiropractic work,” acupuncture, hypnosis, laying upside down three times per day for 15 minutes and icing her stomach. She revealed that she plans to try external cephalic version, a hospital procedure to turn a breech baby into the head-down position before birth.

Kardashian also opened up about how difficult the experience has been for her. She explained that she normally discusses her pregnancy issues with her mom Kris Jenner and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, but that neither of them have experienced a breech pregnancy.

“This whole delivery gives me anxiety, not gonna lie. I hope the baby turns and all goes well but I’m prepared for anything!” she wrote.