Kim Kardashian says she plans to eat her placenta | amNewYork

No one can call Kim Kardashian West a hippie — or can they?

The reality star and wife to Kanye posted on her app and website KimKardashianWest.com a new story Monday, and the subject may shock you.

Kardashian is eating her placenta. From her site:

“So, I’m really not this holistic person or someone who would have ever considered eating my placenta,” the new mom to Saint posted on her website. “And when I say ‘eat my placenta,’ I mean that I’m having it freeze-dried and made into a pill form — not actually fry it like a steak and eat it (which some people do, BTW).”

This isn’t the first time she’s done it either. When baby North was born, Kardashian ate that placenta, too and reported no post-partum depression and energy each time a pill was consumed.

We predict an uptick in the number of women doing the same thing!

“I totally recommend it for anyone considering it!” she wrote.