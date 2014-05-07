Kim Kardashian shoots down wedding rumors | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the big Kimye Parisian wedding extravaganza approaches, bride-to-be Kim Kardashian is clearing up some of those pesky rumors that have been flying all over the place.

“Seeing so many different reports not gonna start disputing them all but a few I want to straighten out,” the reality star tweeted on Wednesday.

The first? That she and rapper fiance Kanye West, 36, have already tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles.

“We are not married yet!” wrote Kardashian, 33.

Fans hoping to watch the wedding on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will face some disappointment, since it won’t be filmed for TV (like Kardashian’s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries was).

“You will see everything leading up til and after!” she wrote. “As much as we would love to share these memories on camera, we’ve decided to keep this close to our heart & share thru photos.”

The celebration will also be “very small & intimate,” she said. “No guest list has been released. Seeing fake ones. Especially not 1600 people invited like I just read.”

Lastly, Kardashian said the wedding gown photos on the Internet are not of her dress.

“No one has seen my dress! Those photos are old or photo shopped,” she wrote.

“That’s it! Unless you hear it from us please don’t believe nonsense!” she added.

The couple, whose daughter North West turns 1 next month, got engaged in Ocotober.