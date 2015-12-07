Quantcast
Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West announce name of baby: Meet Saint West | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West announce name of baby: Meet Saint West

By
0
comments
Posted on

Of course Yeezus needed a Saint. 

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have named their newborn son Saint West, Kardashian announced on her website Monday. 

A simple message to fans had the baby’s date of birth (Dec. 5, 2015) and his weight (8 pounds, 1 ounce). 

Their daughter is named North West. 

It’s the first update about the baby that Kardashian, 35, has made since she tweeted “He’s here!” on Saturday. 

There had been speculation the couple would name the bub after Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian. Other popular predictions across social media had been “Easton” and “Wild Wild.”

Details of Kim’s labor have also started to emerge Monday, including a report by TMZ that she suffered placenta accreta, a painful condition she experienced during her first pregnancy, when she gave birth to North in 2013. 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC