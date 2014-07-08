Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have date night in Meatpacking District | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

What relationship problems?

Kourtney Kardshian and Scott Disick appear to be working out their issues, as our spies saw them looking happy and acting affectionately while out to dinner in the Meatpacking District on Monday.

Dining with three other friends at Sugar Factory American Brasserie, the two appeared to “truly be enjoying each other’s company,” a witness said. Kardashian, 35, and Disick, 31, who are expecting their third child together, left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

The duo’s daughter Penelope turned 2 on Tuesday (their son Mason is 4 years old).