Kourtney Kardashian on ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’: ‘This is weird’ | amNewYork

“This is weird.”

We can only imagine: That was Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to watching “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” in which her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, is portrayed by David Schwimmer.

The 36-year-old reality star, who snapchatted her viewing experience (obv, she’s a Kardashian) was just a teen when her dad represented Simpson. The only Kardashian sibling left to watch the series now is Khloe Kardashian, who explained her reluctance to see the show on her “Kocktails with Khloe” TV series, back in February. “I just feel bad and I think I’m a little more sensitive to it cause he was my ‘Uncle O.J.’ … That’s always what I called him,” Khloe said at the time.

“The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which airs on FX, also features Selma Blair as Kris Jenner.