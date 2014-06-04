Kourtney Kardashian pregnant, expecting third child with Scott Disick: reports | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reportedly are expanding their brood.

The couple is expecting their third child together, according to an Us Weekly report on Wednesday. The reality star is due in December, one source said.

“It was planned,” another insider told the magazine. “[Kardashian] wants to have a handful of kids.”

Kardashian, 35, and boyfriend Disick, 31, have two children, 4-year-old son Mason and daughter Penelope, who is almost 2 years old.

Though the couple hasn’t officially announced the pregnancy, the news was also reported by E! News’ Melanie Bromley on “Live From E!” on Wednesday (The Kardashians’ reality shows all air on E!). Bromley said that Kardashian and Disick plan to announce their baby news on Sunday’s season premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Meanwhile, Kourt and sister Khloe Kardashian are currently filming their spinoff “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons” out east, where they’ve angered some Southampton residents who fear a pop-up outpost of the gals’ boutique DASH in the town will attract unwanted disturbances, paparazzi and traffic issues.