Kristen Stewart shows off new short haircut at Chanel fashion show | amNewYork

Kristen Stewart has jumped on the celebs-with-short-hair bandwagon, showing off newly shorn locks at Tuesday’s Chanel fashion show in Paris.

The former “Twilight” star arrived with her bright red hair, which she colored earlier this year, chopped into a piecey, messy cut.

The 24-year-old also made waves with her daring, all-white ensemble: a pair of mostly see-through, high-waisted pants and a crop top, plus a few necklaces.

Jared Leto and Lily Collins were also at the show, which Kendall Jenner modeled in.