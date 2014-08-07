Quantcast
Lady Gaga hospitalized in Denver for altitude sickness | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Lady Gaga hospitalized in Denver for altitude sickness

By
0
comments
Posted on
The Cortlandt Street Subway entrance seen across Church Street at Ground Zero, Lower Manhattan.
The Cortlandt Street Subway entrance seen across Church Street at Ground Zero, Lower Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty/David Ramos

Yikes.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask early Thursday, telling her fans she was hospitalized for altitude sickness after her show in the mile-high city of Denver.

“Altitude Sickness is no Joke!” the songstress captioned the photo on Instagram. “#hitThatHospital[expletive] #artRaveDenver many true ravers crowd tonight.”

The 28-year-old must be feeling a little better: Since sharing her hospital selfie, she’s posted three pictures of her dog and one advertising her upcoming fragrance, dubbed Eau de Gaga.

Gaga is scheduled to play a concert in Seattle on Friday and a show in Vancouver on Saturday.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC