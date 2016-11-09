Lady Gaga protests outside Trump Tower following election results | amNewYork

Quantcast
Lady Gaga protests outside Trump Tower following election results

Lady Gaga staged her own protest outside Trump Tower in Manhattan shortly after the election results were announced early Wednesday, revealing Donald Trump as the nation’s next president. 

The known Clinton supporter tweeted a photo of herself standing on a sanitation truck in front of the tower’s clock at 5:42 a.m. Gaga had an American flag hanging from her waist and a “Love trumps hate” sign in her arms.

“I want to live in a #CountryofKindess where #LoveTrumpsHate,” her tweet read. 

Though the election results don’t align with the singer’s political beliefs, she’s choosing to be hopeful and stick to a message of acceptance and kindness.

“He divided us so carelessly,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the same photo. “Let’s take care now of each other.”

