Taylor Swift reportedly sent flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department after learning that one of the unit’s off-duty officers was among the more than 500 injured during a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of a bouquet full of pink and yellow roses and daisies on her public Instagram account late Monday, saying they were a gift from the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements,” Binder wrote. “Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.”

Binder location-tagged the LAPD’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California on the photo. The Foothill station had posted a statement on Facebook earlier that afternoon informing the community that several off-duty officers from the station had traveled to Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest music festival, where the shooting took place.

“We have confirmed that one officer was struck by gunfire during the shooting,” the statement read. “While that officer is expected to make a full recovery, it is still unclear who else may have been injured trying to get to safety.” The post continued to explain that the unidentified female officer was in stable condition.

Swift herself hasn’t come forward to confirm she sent the bouquets. She did, however, tweet that the shooting had left her heartbroken.

“There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” Swift wrote Monday morning.

The incident, which resulted in at least 59 fatalities, was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, of Nevada, opened fire on the crowd of festivalgoers around 10 p.m., local time, shooting down from his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room, police said. Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time, was the final performer in the sold-out country music festival’s three-day lineup. Paddock shot himself dead at the scene, and a motive is still unknown.