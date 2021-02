Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Well, this is a new look for Lena Dunham.

Over the weekend, the “Girls” creator and star showed off a new blonde hairstyle, a major departure from her signature short brown locks.

“Change is good,” she captioned the Instagram picture announcing her new ‘do.

Dunham‘s platinum hair didn’t appear to be a wig, as she shared a video of herself later in the weekend taking the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, while her blonde tresses stayed in place.