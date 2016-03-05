Lena Dunham hospitalized with ruptured ovarian cyst, to undergo surgery, rep tells People | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lena Dunham has been hospitalized with a ruptured ovarian cyst and will undergo surgery, a spokeswoman for the writer and actress told People on Saturday.

“Lena Dunham has been very public with her personal bouts with endometriosis,” spokeswoman Cindi Berger said in a statement, explaining that the “Girls” star and creator suffered a ruptured cyst on Saturday morning. The surgery will be performed “at an undisclosed hospital,” she said.

Dunham announced on Facebook in February that she would not make press appearances to promote “Girls” because of a “rough patch” with endometriosis.

She added, “My body (along with my amazing doctors) let me know, in no uncertain terms, that it’s time to rest.”

The Endometriosis Association estimates that 6.3 million females in the U.S. suffer from the condition, which is when endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus.