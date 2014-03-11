Lena Dunham: 'I don't know if I'm going to want to act any more' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lena Dunham may be retiring from acting at the ripe old age of 27.

In the new issue of Glamour, the creator and star of HBO’s “Girls” said she prefers working behind the scenes to being in front of the camera — which comes as kind of a shocker, since she seems to love baring all for the audience.

“I don’t know if I’m going to want to act any more,” she told Glamour. “I’m always relieved on the days I don’t have to. I’d rather give parts to other women than be the woman having the parts.”

Speaking of her nudity on the show, that was a topic of conversation on Dunham’s first date with rocker boyfriend Jack Antonoff, whom she started seeing right after “Girls” debuted.

“I remember talking with him on our first date and him being like, ‘God, all the articles about your nudity on the show are such [expletive].’ It’s funny, ’cause in some ways that’s the conversation we still have when I’m upset ,” she said.