Lena Dunham protests Trump with donations to LGBTQ organization Ruth Ellis Center | amNewYork

Lena Dunham is putting her money where her mouth is by taking a public stand against President Donald Trump’s recent withdrawal of federal guidelines on transgender students’ rights.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the “Girls” star made her views on the issue clear.

“Let’s fight hate & ignorance with love for trans teens, who are already facing steep odds and who need our support to grow and THRIVE,” the actress tweeted on Thursday.

Dunham also offered to match donations to the Ruth Ellis Center, a national organization that focuses on helping at-risk and homeless LGBTQ youth. The actress urged her Twitter followers to tweet donation receipts to her so that she can match the funds.

“I’m matching all donations up to 50K to the Ruth Ellis Center,” Dunham said. The actress then tweeted out a link to the organization’s donation page, as well as a message for her followers to share the donation challenge with their friends.

Aside from her work on “Girls,” which has a cult following, Dunham is known for being politically active on social media. She was a staunch supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and made several appearances supporting her.

Recently, Dunham attended the Women’s March on Washington, sharing tweets and Instagram posts about her experience.