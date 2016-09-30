Lena Dunham says goodbye to 'Girls' in emotional Instagram posts | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hannah, Sosh, Jessa and Marnie may be fictional, but the “Girls” bond is very real.

The sixth, and last, season of the HBO show wrapped up filming (for good this time) on Thursday, and Lena Dunham said goodbye to the show in a series of emotional Instagram posts. The “Girls” creator painted a scene of her life before the show’s success that could actually be a page out of the script.

“Before ‘Girls’ I had zero identity, zero self-love and an urgent sense of untapped creative desire that kept me up and sweating at night in other people’s beds,” Dunham wrote next to a photo of herself trying to smile through her tears.

Allison Williams didn’t have a dry eye either.

“This is what 45 minutes of sobbing followed by me forcing a selfie on Allison looks like. #cryingselfie #crelfie #girlswillbegirls,” Dunham’s sixth Instagram post of the night read.

Bidding farewell to the fans, Dunham shared an old show promo photo and wrote on about how much she truly loves them all.

“You’ve made me believe there was a place for the strange girls and the ones who don’t know how to love quite yet,” she wrote.

Williams also shared her own Instagram goodbye. “Somewhere, somehow, I’d like to think these four will soon wordlessly perform a dance routine together again,” she wrote next to a photo from the fifth season’s Hamptons trip.

Dry those eyes “Girls” fans — Dunham and the rest of the cast will reunite again in January to promote the final season’s premiere.