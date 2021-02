Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Even Leonardo DiCaprio needs some help facing New York’s freezing winter temperatures.

The Hollywood heavy hitter recently popped into L’Occitane on Bleecker Street to pick up a few cold-weather skin care essentials: shea butter lip balm and a hydrating face cream. According to a witness, DiCaprio was in the West Village with a group of guy pals, who stayed outside while DiCaprio shopped. He was “extremely cordial to the staff,” the spy added.