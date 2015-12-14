Leonardo DiCaprio shark attack: Actor was almost bitten by Great White in South Africa | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Leonardo DiCprio is a nature lover, but one time nature almost took his life.

In a new interview with Wired, the “Revenant” actor explains the (almost) shark attack.

He was scuba diving in South Africa when a great white jumped into his cage:

“Half its body was in the cage, and it was snapping at me. They leave the tops open and you have a regulator line running to the surface. Then they chum the water with tuna. A wave came and the tuna sort of flipped up into the air. A shark jumped up and grabbed the tuna, and half its body landed inside the cage with me. I sort of fell down to the bottom and tried to lie flat. The great white took about five or six snaps an arm’s length away from my head. The guys there said that has never happened in the 30 years they’d been doing it.”

If you’re gonna go, and you’re a climate change activist, perhaps this isn’t the worst way?

But the shark attack wasn’t Leo’s only brush with death! According to the Wired interview, he also saw an engine blow up when he was on the plane and nearly plummeted to the ground in a skydiving accident gone awry.