Leslie Jones fangirls over Coco Rocha, clothing at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show | amNewYork

Best moment of New York Fashion Week to date, the actress and comedian Leslie Jones’ reaction to veteran super model Coco Rocha at Christian Siriano’s runway show at Pier 59 on Saturday afternoon.

Jones, cocooned in a fuchsia Siriano cape, basically lost her brains in the front row, (she sat next to Siriano’s husband Brad Walsh and Gina Gershon), when Rocha walked, stopped and dramatically struck a pose, right in front her.

Rocha was wearing the designer’s finale gown, a black slither with gigantic ruffled trim.

Jone’s literally screamed “Whoaa,” held her hands to her heart and almost got on up from her seat.

Jones added so much fun to the show virtually narrating the entire 63-look lineup.

“I want that!” she shrieked more than once.