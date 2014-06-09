Quantcast
Lil' Kim welcomes baby girl | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Lil’ Kim welcomes baby girl

By
0
comments
Posted on

All hail Lil’ Kim’s baby girl!

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The rapper has welcomed her first child, a gal with a very regal name, Royal Reign, according to reports.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” the 39-year-old gave birth on Monday morning at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

Kim has not announced who the father of her child is, though he is reported to be the rapper Mr. Papers.

“Congratulations 2 my sis @LilKim & her precious healthy Babygirl #RoyalReign May she be Blessed!,” rapper Missy Elliott tweeeted.

Added Miley Cyrus: “Congrats to my bb and her bb @LilKim.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC