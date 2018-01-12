Continuing to squash fans’ dreams of a permanent return to New York City, Lindsay Lohan has revealed she’s planning to design her very own island off the coast of Dubai.

The actress, 31, sat down with Wendy Williams during a taping of her Manhattan-based, self-titled talk show to fill the world in on what she’s been up to while living her best life overseas.

“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy,” Lohan said during the interview, which airs Friday at 10 a.m. People released a teaser clip early that same morning, noting the “Mean Girls” actress’ newly adopted European accent was “mysteriously missing.”

Dodging surprised glares and slightly awkward smiles from Williams, LiLo continued to explain that she’s currently attempting to design “Lohan Island” within The Worlds Islands, a grouping of small islands located in the Persian Gulf near Dubai.

“I’m out-Trumping Trump with the name Lohan,” she said through cheers from Williams’ audience, nodding to her apparent attempt to build a mini Lohan-branded empire. The president has numerous self-named buildings across the country — Trump International Hotel & Tower, The Trump Building, Trump Park Avenue and more in New York City — and overseas — the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

The actress currently owns her own club in Athens, Greece, “Lohan Nightclub,” and told Williams she’s planning on opening a second location in Mykonos, too.

Lohan has been splitting her time between Dubai and London for nearly two years and has spoken positively about her experiences in the Middle East.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she told Entertainment Tonight during a rare red carpet return in New York City in December. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.”