Lindsay Lohan says women can ‘look weak’ talking #MeToo | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lindsay Lohan has offered her own words of advice to women in Hollywood in response to the #MeToo movement.

“If it happens in that moment, you discuss it in that moment,” Lohan tells British website The Times in an interview published this week.

While promoting her newly announced return to reality TV, by way of an MTV series “Lohan Beach Club,” the actress was asked to share her thoughts on harassment in the media and entertainment industry.

Despite having worked on several blockbusters early in her career, and teaming up with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, Lohan says she’s never had a “#MeToo-worthy” experience on the job.

“So, I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right?” Lohan begins. “Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.”

But the “Sick Note” actress didn’t end there.

“You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” Lohan says, before commenting on her peers who’ve chosen to share their experiences through social media posts. “I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.

“You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Calling these women “attention seekers,” Lohan’s comments have already drawn backlash on social media users who say she’s simply trying to remain in the news cycle.

“@lindsaylohan By saying this, are you trying to get attention,” one Twitter user wrote Thursday.

The actress has been bashed in the past for her opinions on the movement. Last October, she posted a since-deleted Instagram video saying she feels “very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now.” She continued to say the producer, with whom she’s collaborated in the past, had never “harmed me.”

That same month the actress posted to her social media page complaints that no one supported her when she accused her former fiance of abuse.

While chatting with The Times at the Lohan Beach House in Greece, the actress referenced the relationship saying, “I had a fight with my ex on this very beach. What did I do? Nothing. I just took over the beach. The best revenge is success, right?”