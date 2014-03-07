Lindsay Lohan's memoir will make her $1 million: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

When life gives Lindsay Lohan lemons, she makes a $1 million book deal.

The famously troubled actress is poised to sign a contract with HarperCollins to put her story on paper, the New York Post reports.

The book would reportedly be “more or less an autobiography,” guided by a diary she kept during her most recent trip to rehab.

Lohan’s agent, Scott Waxman, really wanted $5 million for the tell-all. “There was initial interest, but everybody backed off. There was concern she wouldn’t deliver,” a source told the Post.

Lohan has been known for being unreliable to work with, which is initially what happened while filming her upcoming docuseries, “Lindsay,” for OWN, judging by the trailer (above). But the Long Island girl seems to be trying to turn things around while back in New York, and having Oprah on her side sure can’t hurt.

“Lindsay” premieres Sunday night at 10 p.m.