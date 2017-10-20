Lindsay Lohan said that despite the attention now being given to victims of sexual abuse, following the Harvey Weinstein allegations, no one came to her support last year when she accused her then-fiancé of domestic violence. The actress wrote the comments on Instagram Wednesday, but part of the post was deleted Thursday.

“Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé… when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me…,” the actress captioned a photo of herself in her 1998 film “The Parent Trap,” according to a screengrab by People magazine. “You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone. #BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes [sic] its toll … #womensrights.”

Lohan, 31, later shortened this to: “Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment #strongwoman #BESTRONG #karma will always takes [sic] its toll . . . #womensrights.”

In July 2016, the “Mean Girls” star was captured on video loudly arguing with her then-fiancé, Russian heir Egor Tarabasov, at their London home. “You tried to kill me!” she screamed. “Psycho! . . . Egor, you’ve been strangling me constantly. . . . You can’t strangle a woman constantly and beat” her, the actress said, “and think it’s OK. Everybody saw you touch me. It’s filmed. Get out!”

She told the British newspaper the Daily Mail the following month, “No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry.”

Tarabasov has publicly denied all of his former fiancée’s earlier statements but had not commented on her Instagram post.

Lohan received some criticism earlier this month for an Instragram video in which she expressed sympathy for Weinstein, saying he had behaved appropriately with her while they worked together in several movies. Her mother, Dina Lohan, told Newsday the following day that the studio head “has always been respectful to her and me as professionals.”

Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of having raped her, defended Lohan, tweeting on Oct. 11, “Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend.”