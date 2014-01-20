Lindsay Lohan spotted cozying up to DJ | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lindsay Lohan seems to be getting pretty cozy with DJ Julian Cavin, whom she was linked to earlier this year.

The two were “very lovey-dovey” at a Sundance Film Festival party at TAO at Village at The Lift on Sunday night, a spy told us.

“They were super touchy-feely,” added the partygoer of Lohan, 27, and Cavin, who is roughly five years her junior.

The recently rehabbed actress stuck to water all night, dished our spy, even though other guests at her table were drinking Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé and Stella Artois.