Everyone knows you can’t escape the IRS … except maybe Lindsay Lohan.

The “Mean Girls” actress is heading into the new year with a trail of tax debt adding up to $100,710.55, according to People. The celebrity news website cited a “recently filed tax lien,” which detailed that LiLo hadn’t paid all of her taxes from 2010, 2014 and 2015.

Lohan hasn’t yet commented on the reports publicly. The last time she made headlines, she had stepped out for a rare trip back to New York City to attend The Daily Mail’s holiday party earlier this month.

At the time of her reported failed tax payments in 2014 and 2015, Lohan was living in a lavish SoHo apartment, trying to prove to her fanbase that she was back on track after a number of drunken driving and shoplifting arrests and a stint in rehab. She was filming her self-titled reality TV show with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network while calling her reported $16,800-per-month duplex home.

It was within the years listed that she also racked up an income from acting gigs in “Machete” (2010) and “2 Broke Girls” (2014).

Currently, she spends her time flopping between homes in Dubai and London, but the life she left back in the United States is clearly catching up to her.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the Daily Mail red carpet Dec. 6. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.”

If LiLo wants to keep on living the “quiet” life, she’ll have to break out her checkbook.