LL Cool J to receive FIT award at daughter's NYC graduation | amNewYork

Hats — or graduation caps — off to LL Cool J.

The actor/rapper, a Queens native, will receive a top honor at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s graduation ceremony this May, the college confirmed on Monday.

Ll Cool J will be in attendance to accept the school’s President’s Award for Creative Excellence the same year his daughter Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith, an aspiring designer and current FIT student, will receive her diploma.

Previous notable recipients of the award include Calvin Klein in 2003 and Oscar de la Renta in 2002.

LL Cool J is perhaps known best for his role as Sam Hanna on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” His acting resume also includes guest roles on “NCIS,” “30 Rock” and “House.” Most recently, he’s stepped out as host of SpikeTV’s “Lip Sync Battle.”