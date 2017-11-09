Louis C.K. became the latest Hollywood celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct following a bombshell article Thursday.

Five women came forward and recounted their experiences with the 50-year-old comedian in an article published by The New York Times.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov recalled how Louis C.K., whose real name is Louis Székely, exposed himself in an Aspen, Colorado, hotel room in 2002 and began masturbating. A year later, Abby Schachner, a writer, said she could hear the comedian masturbate while she was on the phone.

Actress Rebecca Corry recounted an incident from 2005 during the filming of a TV pilot where he asked if he could masturbate in front of her. A fifth woman, who was unidentified in the article, also claimed he made the same request in the late ’90s.

A spokesman for Louis C.K. didn’t return immediate messages for comment.

The article saw an immediate impact on the comedian’s new film, with the Thursday New York premiere of “I Love You, Daddy” quickly canceled. Louis C.K.’s appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” the same night was also canned.

“There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations,” a spokesman for The Orchard, the film’s distributor, said in a statement. “As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

The news is the latest of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against prominent Hollywood men, including actor Kevin Spacey and producer Brett Ratner, that have emerged in the wake of New York Times and New Yorker reports about studio mogul Harvey Weinstein last month.